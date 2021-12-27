HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN`: Ecco il video di ''Long and Lonely Time''

Il gruppo Hit the Ground Runnin'
ha pubblicato il video di Long and Lonely Time
. Il brano è tratto dal loro nuovo album Lost in Traslation
in uscita il 16 giugno per l'etichetta Pride & Joy Music
.
A questo link
potete vedere il video del primo singolo Overnite Sensation
.
Tracklist:01. Hallway of doors
02. Overnite sensation
03. Bad reputation
04. Simply because
05. Second chance
06. I'll wake you up
07. Baby you
08. Win or lose
09. Rockin' again
10. Long and lonely time
11. Cry for the children