FELLOWSHIP: i dettagli di ''The Saberlight Chronicles''

I power metaller albionici Fellowship hanno annunciato per il 15 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Scarlet Records, del loro disco di esordio The Saberlight Chronicles.
In attesa del primo singolo, potete vedere i dettagli del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Until the Fires Die
02. Atlas
03. Glory Days
04. Oak and Ash
05. Hearts Upon the Hill
06. Scars and Shrapnel
07. The Hours of Wintertime (CD/digital exclusive)
08. Glint
09. The Saint Beyond the River
10. Silhouette
11. Still Enough (CD/digital exclusive)
12. Avalon