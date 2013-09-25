GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: a luglio il nuovo ‘‘The Beginning of the End’’ per il ventennale

|
Gli irlandesi God is an Astronaut pubblicheranno il prossimo 15 luglio 2022 un nuovo live-studio album, The Beginning of the End, tramite l’etichetta Napalm Records.
Il disco risulterà in una riproposizione dei brani componenti il disco di debutto, The End of the Beginning del 2022, in una nuova veste; tutti i pezzi sono stati riregistrati dal vivo presso il Windmill Lane Recording Studio di Dublino.
Il bassista Niels Kinsella ha commentato così la pubblicazione:
"When we recorded the "The End of the Beginning" we only had limited equipment; we couldn't even record full live performances. "The Beginning of the End” gave us the opportunity to perform the whole album live and allowed us to bring more feeling and expression to the music and songs. We're very excited to share this with everyone.”
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. The End of the Beginning
02. From Dust to the Beyond
03. Ascend to Oblivion
04. Coda
05. Remembrance
06. Point Pleasant
07. Fall from the Stars
08. Twilight
09. Coma
10. Route 666
11. Lost Symphony
Il primo singolo dell’album, From Dust to the Beyond, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: