TERRA ATLANTICA: presentano il nuovo chitarrista

I power metaller di Amburgo Terra Atlantica hanno presentato, attraverso i propri canali social, il loro nuovo chitarrista Dawid Wieczorek.
Ladies and Gentlemen, today we introduce you to the latest addition to our crew: Our new lead guitarist Mr. Dawid Wieczorek!🤘
This is not his first time at sea for he already served his time as former guitarist of Stormwarrior in the past. Apart from that he also played guitar in Paragon and you might know him as the bassist of our labelmates Tragedian.
