20/05/22
JAMES LABRIE
Beautiful Shade of Gray

20/05/22
MALEVOLENCE
Malicious Intent

20/05/22
GRONIBARD
Regarde les Hommes Sucer

20/05/22
SANDNESS
Play Your Part

20/05/22
RATOS DE PORAO
Necropolítica

20/05/22
SEPTICFLESH
Modern Primitive

20/05/22
LORD BELIAL
Rapture

20/05/22
VIOLENTOR
Manifesto di Odio

20/05/22
INDREN
Of Time and Autumn Leaves

20/05/22
CORELEONI
III

CONCERTI

20/05/22
GRAVE DIGGER + WHITE SKULL + SKANNERS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

20/05/22
MESSA
BLACK INSIDE - VARESE

20/05/22
ISOLA ROCK (Day One)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

21/05/22
GRAVE DIGGER + WHITE SKULL + SKANNERS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

21/05/22
HATE & MERDA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

21/05/22
ISOLA ROCK (Day Two)
PALARISO - ISOLA DELLA SCALA (VR)

21/05/22
SANDNESS + NASTYVILLE (Double Release Party)
DEDOLOR MUSIC HEADQUARTER - ROVELLASCA (CO)

22/05/22
BARDOMAGNO
FESTA DI PRIMAVERA - FIORENZUOLA (PC)

25/05/22
ROSS THE BOSS + RAM + TRAUMA
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

27/05/22
GAEREA + GUESTS
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA
ART NATION: firmano con Frontiers Music srl, nuovo album nel 2023
20/05/2022 - 12:14 (32 letture)

20/05/2022 - 12:14
ART NATION: firmano con Frontiers Music srl, nuovo album nel 2023
20/05/2022 - 11:24
TERRA ATLANTICA: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
20/05/2022 - 11:10
VICTORIUS: online il singolo ''Mighty Magic Mammoth''
20/05/2022 - 09:29
CATTLE DECAPITATION: a lavoro sul nuovo album
20/05/2022 - 09:23
TANKARD: a settembre il nuovo album ''Pavlov’s Dawgs''
20/05/2022 - 09:20
TOXIK: diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ''Dis Morta''
20/05/2022 - 09:12
WHITE WARD: online il singolo ''Cronus'' dal nuovo disco
20/05/2022 - 09:07
SADISTIC RITUAL: ascolta il nuovo disco ''The Enigma, Boundless''
20/05/2022 - 08:56
APHRODITE`S CHILD: è deceduto l'ex-tastierista e compositore Vangelis
20/05/2022 - 01:04
ORDEN OGAN: Dennis Diehl degli Any Given Day partecipa alla nuova versione di ''It is Over''
20/05/2022 - 00:39
THE ANSWER: di nuovo insieme per un concerto a dicembre e un nuovo album
 
