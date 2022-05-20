ART NATION: firmano con Frontiers Music srl, nuovo album nel 2023

|
I melodic-rocker svedesi Art Nation hanno rivelato di aver firmato un contratto per la pubblicazione di più album con l'etichetta italiana Frontiers Music srl. Contestualmente è stato annunciato che il loro quarto disco, erede del precedente Transition del 2019, è previsto per il 2023.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di Alexander Strandell:
"When we released our debut album "Revolution" in 2015, everything went extremely fast. Suddenly we were on tour, doing shows on some of the biggest stages in Sweden and walking the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. At the same time, we were navigating the difficulties of being a bunch of kids, playing in a band where no one had any experience of doing all the things that we were expected to do.
I was totally broken and overwhelmed by all the anxiety that had built up from the pressure of trying too hard. After the release of "Liberation" in 2017, I could barely be on stage anymore without pain in my chest and I was so frustrated with being ill.
During this period, I did things to my friends in the band that I deeply regret today. Even if I told myself that it was okay because of my health, it’s never okay to treat your friends badly. I need to live with that for the rest of my life and I’ll try to do better from now on.
I lost my friends in 2017 and the band was never the same after that. We tried really hard to continue the journey, but it never felt like Art Nation without Christoffer, who started the band with me back in 2014. The musical spirit was gone along with the strong friendship.
After the release of "Transition" in 2019, the dawn of the pandemic in early 2020 forced me to cancel all future plans and everything went upside down. I tried to see it all as a sign to just focus on myself and try to repair all the damage I had done during the years.
This break was necessary because I needed to heal myself and today I’m feeling stronger than ever with much thanks to my family and friends.
Christoffer and I are back together with Richard and Alex and we couldn’t be more happy to tell you guys that we have signed a world wide record deal with Frontiers Records. We are now in the making of our fourth album which is planned to be released in 2023.
We will do our first show in 3 years at Sweden Rock Festival's ”Sweden Stage'' on the 8th of June. We couldn't be more thrilled to be back on the road and meet all of you guys again!
We're here to stay this time and from the bottom of my heart, I’m so thankful for all the support during the band's existence. Let's make this next chapter of Art Nation the best ever!" - Alexander Strandell