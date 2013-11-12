THE QUIREBOYS: Nigel Mogg torna nella formazione di Spike e Guy Bailey

A pochi giorni dalla notizia
che vedeva Spike
e Guy Bailey
riunirsi in una rinnovata line-up dei Quireboys
, un nuovo - vecchio - membro risulta far parte del gruppo.
Si tratta di Nigel Mogg
, bassista e membro fondatore della formazione originale, uscito dalla band nel 2012.Mogg
ha commentato:"I've known Spike since we were 18 and he's one of my best friends. People know him as the bigger-than-life rock & roller he is on stage - as he should be - but behind the scenes he's genuine, kind, hard-working and very loyal to people. I've really felt for what Spike has been put through and it's time to stand with my friend. I called Spike this morning to offer my services and told him I was all in. So I'm heading to London, plus he's got Pete Way's bass at his house for me."
Questa "nuova" formazione dei Quireboys
sta lavorando ad un nuovo disco in studio, e a partire dal prossimo autunno tornerà a calcare i palchi per degli show dal vivo.
Rimaniamo in attesa di conoscere l'evoluzione della situazione.