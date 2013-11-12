     
 
THE QUIREBOYS: Nigel Mogg torna nella formazione di Spike e Guy Bailey
22/05/2022 - 11:03 (11 letture)

12/11/2013
Live Report
THE QUIREBOYS + BACKSTAGE HEROES + SIXTY MILES AHEAD
Rock n’ Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (NO), 06/11/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/05/2022 - 11:03
THE QUIREBOYS: Nigel Mogg torna nella formazione di Spike e Guy Bailey
11/05/2022 - 09:09
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike e Guy Bailey di nuovo insieme in una rinnovata line-up
08/04/2022 - 00:01
THE QUIREBOYS: aggiornamenti sulla band dopo l’uscita di Spike
30/03/2022 - 09:20
THE QUIREBOYS: Spike non è più il cantante della band
07/04/2020 - 17:23
THE QUIREBOYS: per il 30° anniversario l’album di debutto ri-registrato
14/02/2019 - 13:01
THE QUIREBOYS: 'Amazing Disgrace' uscirà ad aprile, ecco la copertina
29/07/2016 - 11:35
THE QUIREBOYS: ascolta un nuovo brano
27/05/2016 - 12:02
THE QUIREBOYS: nuova data a Torino e special guest del tour unplugged
05/05/2016 - 15:32
THE QUIREBOYS: quattro date unplugged a novembre
09/12/2015 - 10:50
THE QUIREBOYS: a febbraio live a Roma
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/05/2022 - 11:20
UMBILICUS: firmano con Blood Blast Distribution, a breve un singolo
21/05/2022 - 14:45
DIO: a luglio il cofanetto ''Holy Diver - Super Deluxe Edition''
21/05/2022 - 13:12
PALLBEARER: al lavoro per registrare il nuovo album
21/05/2022 - 12:22
BLEEDING THROUGH: tornano con l'inedita ''Rage''
21/05/2022 - 12:13
GREY DAZE: ''Starting to Fly'' è il secondo singolo dal nuovo ''The Phoenix''
21/05/2022 - 11:59
ICONIC: ascolta ''Fast as You Can'' dal disco d'esordio del supergruppo
21/05/2022 - 11:55
COHEED AND CAMBRIA: una data in Italia con Thrice e Touché Amoré
21/05/2022 - 11:49
QUEENSRYCHE: il nuovo ''Digital Noise Alliance'' esce ad ottobre
21/05/2022 - 11:50
CORELEONI: guarda il video di ''Like It Or Not''
21/05/2022 - 11:47
GUINEAPIG: ecco il video ufficiale di ''City Of The Monkey God''
 
