RYO OKUMOTO: a luglio il nuovo album solista ''The Myth of the Mostrophus''

Ryo Okumoto, tastierista degli Spock’s Beard, pubblicherà il suo nuovo album solista, The Myth of the Mostrophus, il prossimo 29 luglio 2022 tramite InsideOut Music.
Il disco vede una nutrita schiera di ospiti, tra cui Ted Leonard degli stessi Spock’s Beard, Steve Hackett, ex-Genesis, Randy McStine turnista nei Porcupine Tree, e Michael Sadler dei Saga tra gli altri.
Di seguito la tracklist:
1. Mirror Mirror (9:27)
2. Turning Point (6:53)
3. The Watchmaker (Time on His Side) (6:25)
4. Maximum Velocity (8:11)
5. Chrysalis (7:35)
6. The Myth of the Mostrophus (22:14)