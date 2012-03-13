MNEMIC: scomparso l'ex-cantante Guillaume Bideau

|
Guillaume Bideau, cantante dei danesi Mnemic tra il 2006 e il 2013, è tristemente deceduto prematuramente alla giovane età di quarantaquattro anni lo scorso 24 maggio 2022.
Bideau aveva fatto parte anche dei francesi Scarve, gruppo in cui militava Dirk Verbeuren, attuale batterista dei Megadeth, che ha dedicato un accorato tributo all'amico:
“Guillaume, it's with a devastated heart that I write these words. I remember our first meeting in 1999 like it was yesterday. You came to see me at my little apartment in Nancy reaching out with a fake hand, which fell to the ground when I shook it, leaving me perplexed... You were without a doubt expecting a burst of laughter. Your omnipresent humor was contagious. [...] During the recording of Scarve's second album, you insisted that we all listen to Type O Negative's "October Rust" when going to bed, night after night, until Sylvain and I got fed up and decided to hide your CD-R... Only for you to pull out a second identical one the same evening.
You were a brilliant, non-conformist, stubborn and tenacious artist. Beyond that, you were a true friend. You didn't hesitate to join me when I was reluctant to go on a long drive through France (we listened to the first Fantomas album on repeat). At my wedding in 2006, your presence and exuberant personality remain among my fondest memories. You didn't care what other people said. You did what you wanted and you lived your own way.
I'm gonna miss you terribly, my friend... Rest in peace.”
Anche il chitarrista degli Mnemic, Mircea Gabriel Eftemie, ha espresso profondo cordoglio per la morte dell'ex-compagno di gruppo.
Attualmente, le cause del decesso rimangono ignote.
Come redazione, porgiamo le nostre condoglianze a familiari e amici del musicista.