YES: è scomparso il batterista Alan White

26/05/2022 - 19:08 (121 letture)



6 Rip 5 Porca miseria una ecatombe ho appena letto che è morto anche il tastierista dei Depeche Mode Andy Fletcher, grande gruppo anche se non puramente rock o metal, 60 anni ahimé 4 Duro accettare di invecchiare, e tutte queste notizie portano via il pezzo più emozionante della mia vita...leggo questa dopo aver letto della morte del tastierista dei Depeche Mode...questa è la vita. Vado a mettere The Gates of Delirium e il suo spettacolare finale. 3 Notizia di merda, mi dispiace moltissimo. Un pezzo di storia che se ne va. Grazie Alan per la tua musica r.i.p. 2 Ho conosciuto troppo tardi questa band ma ne sono rimasto subito folgorato. Morto giovane, che tristezza….R.I.P. 1 No... R.I.P.