Alan White
La Famiglia White
YES: è scomparso il batterista Alan White
26/05/2022 - 19:08 (121 letture)

Radamanthis
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 21.58.12
6
Rip
Enrico
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 21.46.45
5
Porca miseria una ecatombe ho appena letto che è morto anche il tastierista dei Depeche Mode Andy Fletcher, grande gruppo anche se non puramente rock o metal, 60 anni ahimé
Paolo
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 21.45.44
4
Duro accettare di invecchiare, e tutte queste notizie portano via il pezzo più emozionante della mia vita...leggo questa dopo aver letto della morte del tastierista dei Depeche Mode...questa è la vita. Vado a mettere The Gates of Delirium e il suo spettacolare finale.
progster78
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 21.34.34
3
Notizia di merda, mi dispiace moltissimo. Un pezzo di storia che se ne va. Grazie Alan per la tua musica r.i.p.
Painkiller
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 21.09.39
2
Ho conosciuto troppo tardi questa band ma ne sono rimasto subito folgorato. Morto giovane, che tristezza….R.I.P.
McCallon
Giovedì 26 Maggio 2022, 19.59.03
1
No... R.I.P.
