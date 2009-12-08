AMON AMARTH: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Great Heathen Army''

La formazione melodic death metal Amon Amarth
ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album The Great Heathen Army
, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il 5 agosto tramite Metal Blade Records
. Ricordiamo che la band sarà coi Machine Head
per l'unico concerto
in Italia.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mnetre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Get In the Ring
2. The Great Heathen Army
3. Heidrun
4. Oden Owns You All
5. Find a Way or Make One
6. Dawn of Norsemen
7. Saxons and Vikings
8. Skagul Rides With Me
9. The Serpent’s Trail
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Get In The Ring
.