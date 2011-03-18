     
 
05/06/22
WOLFSBANE
Genius

06/06/22
HEART ATTACK
Negative Sun

06/06/22
GABRIELS
Dragonblood (Damned Melodies)

08/06/22
AMONGST THE ASHES
The Fabricated Monolith [EP]

10/06/22
GUINEAPIG
Parasite

10/06/22
MICHAEL MONROE
I Live Too Fast to Die Young

10/06/22
GRACE
Hope

10/06/22
SEVENTH WONDER
The Testament

10/06/22
YATRA
Born Into Chaos

10/06/22
VENUS 5
Venus 5

05/06/22
SOLOMACELLO FEST
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)

06/06/22
HIGH ON FIRE
FREAK OUT - BOLOGNA

10/06/22
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/06/22
BARDOMAGNO
RIEVOCANDUM - SAN POLO D'ENZA (RE)

10/06/22
ROCK IN RIOT (day one)
IL TIRO - Martinengo (BG)

11/06/22
BARDOMAGNO
PARMA TATTO & NERD FEST - PARMA

11/06/22
ROCK IN RIOT (day two)
IL TIRO - Martinengo (BG)

11/06/22
PROG ITALIAN FESTIVAL (Day one)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

12/06/22
ITALIAN PROG FESTIVAL (Day two)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

20/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CARAMAGNA CUNEO - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE
NANOWAR OF STEEL: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo album
04/06/2022 - 21:28 (43 letture)

22/06/2016
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Casale Comics&Games 2016, Casale Monferrato (AL), 19/06/2016
21/03/2011
Live Report
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Corner House, Torino - 18/03/2011
 
