NANOWAR OF STEEL: iniziate le registrazioni del nuovo album

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, i romani Nanowar of Steel hanno annunciato di aver iniziato le registrazioni per il loro nuovo album, successore di Stairway to Valhalla.
Ecco le loro dichiarazioni:
The recording sessions for our new album have officially started!
Uinona Raider has already stung the drums like an angry bee supervised by the bee-wizard Christian Ice together with Marco Mastrobuono & Valerio Cascone
Thanks to Drums Planet for providing him with drums powerful enough to survive UinonaRaider 's deadly sting!