MANOWAR: Dave Chedrick sarà il batterista per il prossimo tour

|
Riportiamo la notizia di un avvicendamento, seppur probabilmente temporaneo, tra le file dei Manowar: il batterista Anders Johannson ha infatti annunciato la necessità di doversi sottrarre all’imminente Crushing the Enemies of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23 per motivi di natura familiare:
“Hello friends. Family commitments make it necessary that I remain as close as possible to my home in Sweden at this time. I will therefore not be able to perform on Manowar's upcoming tour.
The support from Manowar, their crew and fans has been overwhelming from the beginning. Everyone involved has welcomed me into their hearts without hesitation, and I have made friends for life.
Thank you all for the great times. Hail and Kill!”
Il batterista svedese, che ha suonato con lo storico gruppo statunitense a partire dal 2019, verrà sostituito da Dave Chedrick, già al lavoro con diverse band, tra cui Hirax, Raven e Maxxxwell Carlisle.