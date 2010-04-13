BON JOVI: scomparso il bassista originale Alec John Such

|
Jon Bon Jovi ha comunicato la scomparsa del bassista originale dei suoi Bon Jovi, Alec John Such.
Il musicista si è spento a soli settant’anni e al momento nessun dettaglio è stato fornito circa le cause della sua morte.
Nella band sin dagli inizi, rimase parte della line-up ufficiale fino al 1994, quando abbandonò per essere sostituito da Hugh McDonald.
Bon Jovi ha riconosciuto l’importanza di John Such nella fondazione della band:
"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. […] As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”
Il bassista suonava infatti con Sambora nei The Message prima della nascita dei Bon Jovi.
Come redazione, ci uniamo al cordoglio di amici e familiari del musicista.