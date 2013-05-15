BLACK STAR RIDERS: ecco il video di ''Better Than Saturday Night'' e anticipazioni sul nuovo album

|
La band hard rock Black Star Riders
ha annunciato, tramite la propria pagina Facebook, l'uscita del video di Better Than Saturday Night
. La traccia, in collaborazione con Joe Elliott
dei Def Leppard
, sarà presente nel nuovo album Wrong Side Of Paradise
previsto per il 20 gennaio 2023, tramite la Earache Records
. Qui i dettagli
.
Queste le parole del frontman Ricky Warwick
:
Better Than Saturday Night” is a feel-good, uplifting tune about staying strong in the face of adversity, being true to yourself, and the power of positivity. I wrote it for my kids, but subliminally I think I also wrote it for myself and everyone for those days when we need to find a little bit of extra strength. We wanted to reflect the positivity, power, attitude and strength to endure sentiment in the lyrics of the song. And no better way to do that than Black Star Riders rockin’ out with the Los Angeles Roller Derby Dolls.
I am very proud of this record, Black Star Riders fifth release and the first with our new and exciting relationship with Earache Records. As with all BSR albums, ‘Wrong Side Of Paradise’ is an anthemic statement of intent, driven by ferocious guitars and thundering drums. I can only write about my own personal experiences, my families, my friends and how I see a world that is unraveling and changing faster than we can comprehend. That being said, I’m a firm believer in the power of positivity, something that echoes throughout this album.
Tracklist dell'album:01. Wrong Side Of Paradise
02. Hustle
03. Better Than Saturday Night
04. Riding Out The Storm
05. Pay Dirt
06. Catch Yourself On
07. Crazy Horses
08. Burning Rome
09. Don't Let The World
10. Green And Troubled Land
11. This Life Will Be The Death Of Me