SERJ TANKIAN: pubblica un nuovo singolo ''Amber''

Il cantante e frontman dei System Of A Down Serj Tankian ha pubblicato un nuovo singolo dal titolo Amber.
"Amber"(pronunciato "ahm-be'r") che significa "nuvole", è un brano scritto in lingua armena, in onore della sua terra natia. Realizzato in collaborazione con Sevak Amroyan, famoso cantante armeno molto apprezzato in madrepatria per le sue canzoni popolari tradizionali e moderne.
Ecco quanto detto da Serj Tankian:
'Amber' was written in 2017 after I visited Armenia along with my friends Atom and Arsinée Egoyan and Eric Nazarian as members of the coalition 'Justice For Armenia' to serve as election monitors for the Parliamentary elections. I was so distraught by the slick theft of the elections before ever reaching the ballot box that I wrote this song as a response. The lyrics, however, seem to be more poignant today when Armenians are divided politically and socially following the devastating attack on Nagorno-Karabagh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey in 2020 and the continuous fallout over negotiations with those two dictatorial regimes. 'Amber''s message is that of unity and harmony. Those are the only truly powerful weapons of the Armenian nation.
Il brano, la quale pubblicazione sia programmata per l'8 giugno, è già disponibile sul canale Youtube ufficiale del cantante.