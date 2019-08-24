THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA: annunciano il nuovo ''Color Decay'', ascolta il singolo ''Salt''

I The Devil Wears Prada
hanno annunciato il loro ottavo album, intitolato Color Decay
, in arrivo tramite Solid State Records
in data 16 settembre 2022.
Il nuovo singolo estratto dalla pubblicazione è Salt
, il cui video ufficiale è riportato in calce alla notizia. Il precedente singolo, Watchtower
, è ascoltabile qui
.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:01. Exhibition
02. Salt
03. Watchtower
04. Noise
05. Broken
06. Sacrifice
07. Trapped
08. Time
09. Twenty-Five
10. Fire
11. Hallucinate
12. Cancer