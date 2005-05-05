KALEDON: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Legend of the Forgotten Reign – Chapter VII Evil Awakens

|
La formazione power metal Kaledon hanno diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album Legend of the Forgotten Reign – Chapter VII: Evil Awakens, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il prossimo 23 settembre tramite Beyond the Storm Productions. Il disco avrà come ospiti Nicoletta Rosellini (Kalidia) e James Mills (Hostile).
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Renascentia Noctis
02. At the Gates of the Realms
03. A Strike from the Unknown
04. The Eye of the Storm
05. Emperor of the Night
06. The Dawn of Dawns
07. Life or Death
08. The End of Time
09. Blessed with Glory
10. The Sacrifice of the King
11. The Story Comes to an End?