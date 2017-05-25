     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/06/22
DEEP SUN
Dreamland - Behind the Shades

10/06/22
DEATHWHITE
Grey Everlasting

10/06/22
THE TANGENT
Songs from the Hard Shoulder

10/06/22
SEVENTH WONDER
The Testament

10/06/22
GUINEAPIG
Parasite

10/06/22
MICHAEL MONROE
I Live Too Fast to Die Young

10/06/22
BLACK THERAPY
Onward

10/06/22
VENUS 5
Venus 5

10/06/22
ILL NINO
IllMortals

10/06/22
GRACE
Hope

CONCERTI

10/06/22
GALACTIC EMPIRE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

10/06/22
BARDOMAGNO
RIEVOCANDUM - SAN POLO D'ENZA (RE)

10/06/22
ROCK IN RIOT (day one)
IL TIRO - Martinengo (BG)

11/06/22
BARDOMAGNO
PARMA TATTO & NERD FEST - PARMA

11/06/22
ROCK IN RIOT (day two)
IL TIRO - Martinengo (BG)

11/06/22
PROG ITALIAN FESTIVAL (Day one)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

12/06/22
ITALIAN PROG FESTIVAL (Day two)
AREA EXP - CEREA (VR)

20/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CARAMAGNA CUNEO - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE

21/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
PALASPORT - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA

21/06/22
THE ROLLING STONES
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO
AVATARIUM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Death, Where Is Your Sting''
10/06/2022 - 15:40 (25 letture)

RECENSIONI
77
88
78
ARTICOLI
25/05/2017
Intervista
AVATARIUM
Nuovi colori per il nostro sound
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/06/2022 - 15:40
AVATARIUM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Death, Where Is Your Sting''
27/09/2021 - 15:00
SWALLOW THE SUN: una data in Italia con gli Avatarium
16/11/2020 - 19:23
AVATARIUM: ''An Evening With Avatarium'' in digitale a dicembre
22/11/2019 - 11:21
AVATARIUM: il lyric video di ''Lay Me Down''
16/11/2019 - 10:45
AVATARIUM: ascolta ''Voices''
25/10/2019 - 19:55
AVATARIUM: ecco il video della versione acustica di ''Lay Me Down''
20/09/2019 - 11:02
AVATARIUM: il videoclip di ''Rubicon'' e la tracklist dell'album
19/09/2019 - 23:54
AVATARIUM: i primi dettagli sul nuovo disco
26/09/2017 - 15:54
AVATARIUM: annullata la data di domani
31/08/2017 - 17:47
AVATARIUM: online il lyric video di ''Medusa Child''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/06/2022 - 15:44
CARNATION: annunciano il nuovo EP 7'' ''Stench of Death''
10/06/2022 - 15:31
FALLEN SANCTUARY: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Now And Forever''
10/06/2022 - 12:17
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: online il lyric video di ''Welcome to the Circus''
10/06/2022 - 12:04
HEART ATTACK: ecco il singolo ''Twisted Sacrifice'' con Rafal Piotrowski dei Decapitated
10/06/2022 - 11:46
A-Z: in agosto il debutto del nuovo gruppo con membri di Fates Warning e Warlord
10/06/2022 - 11:38
KREATOR: pubblicano il video ufficiale di ''Become Immortal'' dal nuovo ''Hate Über Alles''
10/06/2022 - 11:10
LAMB OF GOD: ''Nevermore'' è il primo singolo dal nuovo ''Omens''
09/06/2022 - 22:27
SOUFLY: Ecco il nuovo singolo ''Scouting The Vile''
09/06/2022 - 15:44
SEVENTH WONDER: tutto il nuovo album ''The Testament'' in streaming
09/06/2022 - 14:51
AMARANTHE: si separano dal cantante Henrik “GG6” Englund
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     