AVATARIUM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Death, Where Is Your Sting''

I doomster Avatarium hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Death, Where Is Your Sting, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 21 ottobre tramite AFM Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. A Love Like Ours
02. Stockholm
03. Death, Where Is Your Sting
04. Psalm For The Living
05. God Is Silent
06. Mother Can You Hear Me Now
07. Nocturne
08. Transcendent
Tracce Bonus nella versione CD (ltd. Earbook)01. Boneflower (alternative version, live in the studio)
02. Great Beyond (alternative version, live in the studio)
03. Rubicon (alternative version, live in the studio)
04. Lay Me Down (alternative version, live in the studio)
05. The Fire I long For (alternative version, live in the studio)
Inoltre è disponibile il singolo God is Silent.