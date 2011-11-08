     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Nick Pierce
Clicca per ingrandire
Jordan Mancino
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/06/22
HISSING
Hypervirulence Architecture

16/06/22
HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN
Lost in Translation

17/06/22
SOLE SYNDICATE
Into the Flames

17/06/22
ICONIC
Second Skin

17/06/22
CIVIL WAR
Invaders

17/06/22
CHAOS MAGIC
Emerge

17/06/22
CHARLIE GRIFFITHS
Tiktaalika

17/06/22
JORN
Over the Horizon Radar

17/06/22
SEVEN KINGDOMS
Zenith

17/06/22
WHITE WARD
False Light

CONCERTI

20/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CARAMAGNA CUNEO - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE

21/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
PALASPORT - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA

21/06/22
THE ROLLING STONES
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/22
DEFTONES + GRANDSON + TBA
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

22/06/22
JINJER
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE - ROMA

22/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

23/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE (CANCELLATA)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

23/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CUEVAROCK LIVE - QUARTUCCIU

24/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

24/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)
AS I LAY DYING: Nick Pierce sarà il batterista per il prossimo tour
14/06/2022 - 00:03 (23 letture)

RECENSIONI
s.v.
55
80
75
60
ARTICOLI
13/10/2019
Live Report
AS I LAY DYING
Magazzini Generali, Milano, 09/10/2019
13/11/2011
Live Report
AMON AMARTH + AS I LAY DYING + SEPTICFLESH
New Age, Roncade (TV), 08/11/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/06/2022 - 00:03
AS I LAY DYING: Nick Pierce sarà il batterista per il prossimo tour
17/05/2022 - 06:23
AS I LAY DYING: il bassista Josh Gilbert lascia la band
03/09/2021 - 11:49
AS I LAY DYING: con i Dying Fetus ed Emmure in Italia
04/04/2021 - 00:28
APATHIAN: nuova band del chitarrista degli As I Lay Dying Phil Sgrosso, ascolta ‘‘Micro’’
11/05/2020 - 18:29
AS I LAY DYING: ecco il video di ''Torn Between''
27/03/2020 - 16:44
AS I LAY DYING: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Destruction Or Strength''
13/09/2019 - 18:36
AS I LAY DYING: il video di ''Blinded''
09/08/2019 - 18:18
AS I LAY DYING: il videoclip della title track di ''Shaped By Fire''
17/07/2019 - 14:10
AS I LAY DYING: i primi dettagli sul prossimo disco e la data italiana
31/07/2018 - 12:05
AS I LAY DYING: per un'unica data in Italia
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/06/2022 - 00:22
CROSSING RUBICON: ascolta la nuova ‘‘Reason to Die’’
14/06/2022 - 00:19
BLOODY HEELS: online il video di ‘‘Distant Memory’’
14/06/2022 - 00:01
THE RASMUS: svelano i primi dettagli del nuovo ‘‘Rise’’ e pubblicano la titletrack
14/06/2022 - 00:00
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD: i dettagli completi del nuovo album ‘‘Hotel Kalifornia’’
13/06/2022 - 15:15
IN FLAMES: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''State Of Slow Decay''
13/06/2022 - 15:03
STONERKRAS FEST: i dettagli della prima edizione con i Nebula headliner
13/06/2022 - 14:59
ONELEGMAN: annunciano il nuovo ''Event Horizon'', ascolta la titletrack
13/06/2022 - 14:53
PHENOMEROCK FEST: Ace Frehley salterà la partecipazione al festival
11/06/2022 - 16:11
SAHG: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album ''Born Demon'', ascolta la titletrack
11/06/2022 - 16:04
CIRITH UNGOL: cancellano il tour europeo, salta la data al Phenomerock Fest
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     