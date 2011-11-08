AS I LAY DYING: Nick Pierce sarà il batterista per il prossimo tour

|
La formazione metalcore As I Lay Dying ha annunciato un avvicendamento tra le proprie fila: il batterista Jordan Mancino ha infatti annunciato la scelta di non partecipare al prossimo The Decades of Destruction Tour, per dei motivi legati a delle vicissitudini interne alla band che non sarebbero ancora state risolte:
“To all of our fans, my friends, family and supporters within the industry. There have been a number of ongoing internal issues with As I Lay Dying that need to be worked out. It was my wish to avoid any further touring until these issues were resolved. Since they have not yet been resolved, it is with a heavy heart that I announce I will not be performing on any upcoming tour dates until further notice. Thanks to all of you for your understanding.”
A sostituire Mancino, dietro il drum kit siederà l’ex-Unearth Nick Pierce.