16/06/22
HIT THE GROUND RUNNIN
Lost in Translation

17/06/22
CIVIL WAR
Invaders

17/06/22
SEVEN KINGDOMS
Zenith

17/06/22
EXECUTIONER`S MASK
Winterlong

17/06/22
ICONIC
Second Skin

17/06/22
WHITE WARD
False Light

17/06/22
SOLE SYNDICATE
Into the Flames

17/06/22
WAYWARD SONS
Score Settled

17/06/22
CHAOS MAGIC
Emerge

17/06/22
CHARLIE GRIFFITHS
Tiktaalika

CONCERTI

20/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CARAMAGNA CUNEO - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE

21/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
PALASPORT - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA

21/06/22
THE ROLLING STONES
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/22
DEFTONES + GRANDSON + TBA
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

22/06/22
JINJER
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE - ROMA

22/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

23/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE (CANCELLATA)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

23/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CUEVAROCK LIVE - QUARTUCCIU

24/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

24/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: ecco i dettagli di ''Souls of the Innocent''
16/06/2022 - 08:39 (68 letture)

