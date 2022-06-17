LESSMANN/VOSS: i dettagli di ''Rock Is Our Religion''

|
I rocker Lessmann/Voss hanno annunciato per il 22 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Atomic Fire Records, del loro nuovo album Rock Is Our Religion.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video del singolo Take My Heart and Run.
Tracklist:
01. Medicine Man
02. Smoke Without A Fire
03. Runaway Days
04. Fight For Our Love
05. Take My Heart And Run
06. Slow Dance
07. Rock Is Our Religion
08. Something Is Better Than Nothing
09. Look Around
10. Stay
11. Sister Golden Hair (AMERICA Cover)
12. What Feels Right