17/06/22
ICONIC
Second Skin

17/06/22
CIVIL WAR
Invaders

17/06/22
SOLE SYNDICATE
Into the Flames

17/06/22
WAYWARD SONS
Score Settled

17/06/22
SEVEN KINGDOMS
Zenith

17/06/22
WHITE WARD
False Light

17/06/22
VYPERA
Eat Your Heart Out

17/06/22
JORN
Over the Horizon Radar

17/06/22
CHAOS MAGIC
Emerge

17/06/22
EXECUTIONER`S MASK
Winterlong

20/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CARAMAGNA CUNEO - CARAMAGNA PIEMONTE

21/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
PALASPORT - BASSANO DEL GRAPPA

21/06/22
THE ROLLING STONES
STADIO SAN SIRO - MILANO

21/06/22
DEFTONES + GRANDSON + TBA
SEQUOIE MUSIC PARK - BOLOGNA

22/06/22
JINJER
IPPODROMO DELLE CAPANNELLE - ROMA

22/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

23/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE (CANCELLATA)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

23/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CUEVAROCK LIVE - QUARTUCCIU

24/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

24/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)
LESSMANN/VOSS: i dettagli di ''Rock Is Our Religion''
17/06/2022 - 11:23

17/06/2022 - 11:23
LESSMANN/VOSS: i dettagli di ''Rock Is Our Religion''
17/06/2022 - 11:29
SHE BITES: ''True Love'' è il nuovo singolo dal prossimo disco
17/06/2022 - 11:17
CREMATORY: disponibile un video dall'ultimo disco
17/06/2022 - 11:15
VENOM INC.: guarda il lyric video del singolo ''Don't Feed Me Your Lies''
17/06/2022 - 11:06
MANTIC RITUAL: presentano il video di ''Crusader''
17/06/2022 - 10:24
KRALLICE: pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo album ''Psychagogue''
17/06/2022 - 09:55
OCEANS OF SLUMBER: disponibile il singolo ''The Lighthouse''
17/06/2022 - 09:51
WAKE: online il singolo ''Infinite Inward'' dal nuovo ''Thought Form Descent''
17/06/2022 - 09:46
REVOCATION: annunciato il nuovo album ''Netherheaven''
17/06/2022 - 09:43
PSYCROPTIC: ascolta ''Exitus'' dal nuovo album ''Divine Council'', online un singolo
17/06/2022 - 09:40
LONELY ROBOT: ad agosto il nuovo album ''A Model Life''
 
