I PREVAIL: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘True Power’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano

Gli statunitensi I Prevail pubblicheranno il prossimo 19 agosto 2022 il loro terzo album, True Power, tramite l’etichetta Fearless Records.
La nuova uscita è stata prodotta da Tyler Smyth.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la lunga tracklist è riportata di seguito:
01. 0:00
02. There's Fear in Letting Go
03. Body Bag
04. Self-Destruction
05. Bad Things
06. Fake
07. Judgement Day
08. FWYTYK
09. Deep End
10. Long Live the King
11. Choke
12. The Negative
13. Closure
14. Visceral
15. Doomed
Il primo singolo dell’album, Body Bag, è ascoltabile qui sotto: