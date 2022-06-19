ICON FOR HIRE: online ‘‘Dismantled’’ dal nuovo album ‘‘The Reckoning’’

|
Gli statunitensi Icon for Hire pubblicheranno il prossimo 9 settembre 2022 il loro quinto album, The Reckoning, tramite l’etichetta Kartel Music Group.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. The Ascent
2. Breakdown
3. Ready for Combat
4. Dismantled
5. Fore
6. Shadow
7. Emo Dreams
8. Interference
9. Gatekeepers
10. All I See is Darkness
11. Sunflower
12. Diseased
13. Messed Up
Il nuovo singolo dell’album, Dismantled, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube ufficiale della band ed è pertanto ascoltabile qui sotto: