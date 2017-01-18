BEYOND THE BLACK: ascolta l’inedita ‘‘Reincarnation’’

|
I tedeschi Beyond the Black hanno pubblicato un nuovo singolo tramite l’etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.
Reincarnation, questo il titolo del brano, è stato rpesentato così dalla band symphonic metal:
"Reincarnation materialized from a growing recognition of our mortality as humans and the consequent responsibility to live our lives to the fullest. This responsibility means to stand up for yourself, relentlessly fight for your values and also confront your biggest fears. Reincarnation is about becoming your true self and starts a new, epic chapter. This is Beyond the Black! And Beyond the Black is back!”