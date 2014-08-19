     
 
THANATOS: si sono sciolti
23/06/2022 - 11:12

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/06/2022 - 11:12
THANATOS: si sono sciolti
17/11/2019 - 20:08
THANATOS: a marzo il ritorno con un nuovo album
11/01/2019 - 21:47
CARVED: ecco i dettagli e l'anteprima di 'Thanatos'
12/12/2018 - 13:42
CARVED: tornano a febbraio con 'Thanatos', ecco gli ospiti
12/03/2017 - 13:55
THANATOS: il batterista lascia la band
08/06/2016 - 14:05
ALEPH: 'Thanatos' in streaming e data a Bergamo il 17 giugno
20/10/2014 - 18:21
THANATOS: ecco la titletrack del nuovo album
17/09/2014 - 20:40
THANATOS: ascolta un nuovo brano
31/08/2014 - 18:38
EINDHOVEN METAL MEETING: completato il bill con In Solitude, Thanatos, Skyforger ed altri
19/08/2014 - 18:48
THANATOS: a novembre il nuovo disco, svelati i primi dettagli
23/06/2022 - 18:13
QUEENSRYCHE: guarda il video di ''In Extremis'' dal nuovo album ''Digital Noise Alliance''
23/06/2022 - 18:07
ALAN PARSONS: ascolta ''I Won't Be Led Astray'' con Joe Bonamassa e David Pack
23/06/2022 - 16:12
KRISIUN: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Mortem Solis'', ascolta ''Sworn Enemies''
23/06/2022 - 16:08
KARL SANDERS: ascolta ''S.F.R. (Skull Breach Edition)'' dal disco solista
23/06/2022 - 16:04
DREADNOUGHT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''The Endless''
23/06/2022 - 15:11
KATATONIA: firmano con Napalm Records
23/06/2022 - 15:04
MEGADETH: tutti i dettagli del nuovo ''The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!'', ascolta un singolo
23/06/2022 - 11:43
O.R.K.: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''As I Leave''
23/06/2022 - 11:38
ALTARS: annunciano il nuovo album ''Ascetic Reflection'', ascolta un brano
23/06/2022 - 11:34
INFERNO: ecco il videoclip di ''Ekstasis Of The Continuum''
 
