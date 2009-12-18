     
 
24/06/22
PORCUPINE TREE
Closure/Continuation

24/06/22
BLACK STONE CHERRY
Live from the Royal Albert Hall… Y-All

24/06/22
DAWN OF DESTINY
Of Silence

24/06/22
CHAOS FRAME
Entropy

24/06/22
VICTORIUS
Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 - The Great Ninja War

24/06/22
BLACK RIVER
Genration aXe

24/06/22
DARKANE
Inhuman Spirits

24/06/22
CHAOS FRAME
Entropy

24/06/22
SERPENTS OATH
Ascension

24/06/22
MILKING THE GOATMACHINE
Nach uns die Grindflut

23/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE (CANCELLATA)
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

23/06/22
AGNOSTIC FRONT
CUEVAROCK LIVE - QUARTUCCIU

24/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

24/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
AUDIODROME LIVE CLUB - MONCALIERI (TO)

25/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

25/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

26/06/22
ROCK THE CASTLE
CASTELLO SCALIGERO - VILLAFRANCA DI VERONA (VR)

26/06/22
NASHVILLE PUSSY
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

28/06/22
WHITESNAKE + EUROPE
LORENZINI DISTRICT - MILANO

29/06/22
ALICE COOPER + MICHAEL MONROE
ALCATRAZ - MILANO
KRISIUN: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Mortem Solis'', ascolta ''Sworn Enemies''
23/06/2022 - 16:12 (38 letture)

29/03/2019
Live Report
SEPTICFLESH + KRISIUN + DIABOLICAL + XAON
Alchemica Music Club, Bologna, 24/03/2019
26/05/2016
Intervista
KRISIUN
Forged in Fury - Intervista a Max Kolesne dei Krisiun
03/05/2016
Live Report
CANNIBAL CORPSE + KRISIUN + HIDEOUS DIVINITY
Alcatraz, Milano, 01/05/2016
18/12/2009
Live Report
NILE + KRISIUN + GRAVE ed altri
Those Whom The Gods Detest Tour 2009
 
