KRISIUN: tutti i dettagli del nuovo album ''Mortem Solis'', ascolta ''Sworn Enemies''

Come annunciato precedente in questa notizia
, i deathster Krisiun
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album Mortem Solis
il 29 luglio tramite Century Media Records
. La band ha ora diffuso tutti i dettagli del nuovo disco che è stato mixato e masterizzato da Mark Lewis
.
A lato è disponibile l'artwork di Mantus mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Sworn Enemies
2. Serpent Messiah
3. Swords into Flesh
4. Necronomical
5. Tomb of the Nameless
6. Dawn Sun Carnage (Intro)
7. Temple of the Abattoir
8. War Blood Hammer
9. As Angels Burn
10. Worm God
Inoltre è online il lyric video di Sworn Enemies.