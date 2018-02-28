SEVENDUST: completata la scrittura del nuovo disco

|
I Sevendust hanno ultimato la scrittura del loro prossimo disco in studio, dopo aver iniziato a lavorarvi all'inizio di questo 2022.
La band, che aveva già dato il via ad una prima fase di registrazione delle demo, entrerà in studio a partire da luglio per dare finalmente vita a quello che il batterista Morgan Rose ha definito un album "magico":
“I realized we haven't been 'totally' alone in this process since probably the first record. I think we all needed this trip more than we even knew. When you spend most of the last 26 years with the same people, you sometimes forget how much you care about them. This was a nice realization for us. The songs are magical, the vibe of the record is magical, our relationship with each other is magical.”
Il disco dovrebbe vedere la luce nel 2023, come suggerito dall'hashtag “#sevendust2023" riportato in fondo al post di Rose.
Rimaniamo in attesa di nuove informazioni.