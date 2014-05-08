NOTHING MORE: annunciano i dettagli di ‘‘Spirits’’ e pubblicano un nuovo brano

|
I Nothing More pubblicheranno il prossimo 14 ottobre 2022 il loro nuovo album, Spirits, tramite l’etichetta Better Noise Music.
La copertina del disco è visibile a sinistra, mentre la tracklist è riportata di seguito:
1. Turn It Up Like (Stand in the Fire)
2. Tired of Winning
3. Ships in the Night
4. You Don’t Know What Love Means
5. Don’t Look Back
6. The Other F Word
7. Face It
8. Best Times
9. Déjà Vu
10. Dream with Me
11. Neverland
12. Valhalla (Too Young to See)
13. Spirits
Il nuovo singolo dell’album, la titletrack Spirits, è stato pubblicato sul canale YouTube della casa discografica ed è pertanto ascoltabile in basso.