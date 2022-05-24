     
 
RYO OKUMOTO: ecco la lista degli ospiti nel nuovo disco del tastierista degli Spock's Beard
28/06/2022 - 10:57 (70 letture)

progster78
Martedì 28 Giugno 2022, 14.50.29
1
Bello sto pezzo,e a quanto vedo anche i musicisti coinvolti sono di altissimo livello. Coming Trough mi era piaciuto moltissimo e penso che anche questa volta Okumoto fara' centro.
