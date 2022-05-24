RYO OKUMOTO: ecco la lista degli ospiti nel nuovo disco del tastierista degli Spock's Beard

|
Ryo Okumoto, tastierista dei progster Spock's Beard, ha diffuso i dettagli del suo nuovo disco solista The Myth Of The Mostrophus, la cui pubblicazione è fissata per il 29 luglio tramite Inside Out Music.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina mentre qui di seguito è disponibile la tracklist e la lista dei vari musicisti coinvolti nel progetto:
Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, Spock’s Beard)
Al Morse (Spock’s Beard)
Dave Meros (Spock’s Beard)
Ted Leonard (Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic)
Jimmy Keegan (Spock’s Beard)
Steve Hackett (Genesis)
Michael Sadler (Saga, ProgJect)
Mike Keneally (Steve Vai, Frank Zappa, ProgJect)
Jonathan Mover (Joe Satriani, ProgJect)
Marc Bonila (Keith Emerson/Kevin Gilbert)
Doug Wimbish (Living Colour)
Randy McStine (McStine & Minnemann, Porcupine Tree)
Lyle Workman (Todd Rundgren)
Michael Whiteman (I Am the Manic Whale)
1. Mirror Mirror (9:27)
2. Turning Point (6:53)
3. The Watchmaker (Time On His Side) (6:25)
4. Maximum Velocity (8:11)
5. Chrysalis (7:35)
6. The Myth Of The Mostrophus (22:14)
Inoltre è online il lyric video di The Watchmaker (Time on his Side).