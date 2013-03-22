AVANTASIA: ecco dettagli e cover del nuovo album

|
Gli Avantasia hanno annunciato per il 21 ottobre la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo album A Paranormal Evening with the Moonflower Society.
Dopo aver pubblicato il primo singolo The Wicked Rule the Night, ora la band ha svelato la tracklist e la cover del disco.
Tracklist:
01. Welcome to the Shadows
02. The Wicked Rule the Night
03. Kill the Pain Away
04. The Inmost Light
05. Misplaced among the Angels
06. I Tame the Storm
07. Paper Plane
08. The Moonflower Society
09. Rhyme and Reason
10. Scars
11. Arabesque
"From the first song ideas back in 2018 / 2019 to the production, orchestration, keyboards, arrangements, details, I have been personally involved so deeply in every little aspect and detail of this album, that you can’t get an album any more personal or closer to my vision than this one. I had the time, nothing else to do in the past two and a half years, it was a slow movement life with music and my Mysteryhausen studio serving as a portal to another world, full of music and quirky encounters with my muses, that kept me sane and hopeful. I am super proud of the album, some of my best songs, some of my most emotional and extreme vocal performances, some of the strongest guest performances ever. I couldn’t be happier with the outcome and when you’ll hear it, you will know why!"