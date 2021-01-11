LIVLOS: presentano ufficialmente il nuovo bassista

|
Attraverso i propri canali social, i death metaller danesi LIVLØS hanno presentato ufficialmente nel ruolo di bassista Benjamin Andreassen.
Di seguito potete leggere le parole della band:
LIVLØS WELCOMES BENJAMIN ANDREASSEN
It is with great pleasure that we announce Benjamin as the new permanent bass player of LIVLØS. If you think he looks familiar, you're absolutely right. Benjamin joined us on our recent DK tour besides playing in notable bands such as Essence, Savage Machine and Steelbourne. At first it was a temporary thing, but as the chemistry grew between us, we couldn't let go of each other. And here we are! We feel renewed and overly excited about the future, having his wonderful character in the band and his level of musicianship on our upcoming releases. Trust us when we say - this guy is a beast and you're gonna love him as much as we do!
On a side note, we want to thank the extremely talented and all-round good guy, Sebastian Skousgaard from Chronicle, for helping us out on our recent European tour. This guy really saved us and deserves all love in the world!