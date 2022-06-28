SVALBARD: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records

|
I britannici Svalbard hanno siglato un accordo discografico con l’etichetta Nuclear Blast Records.
Questo il commento della cantante e chitarrista Serena Cherry:
"I have many fond memories of visiting my local record shop and buying anything that had the Nuclear Blast logo stamped on it. You always knew you were in for a tasty metal treat with a Nuclear Blast band! Most days I have to pinch myself that we have now joined Nuclear Blast, it is a real dream come true for me to work with this amazing label.”
Tutto il catalogo della band sarà da ora disponibile attraverso la nuova casa discografica.