BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE: tornano con il nuovo ''Children of the Great Extinction'' dopo dieci anni

Gli statunitensi Becoming the Archetype si apprestano a tornare sulle scene con un nuovo album dopo ben dieci anni dall'ultimo I AM (2012).
Il gruppo metalcore darà alle stampe Children of the Great Extinction il 26 agosto 2022 tramite Solid State Records.
Seth Hecox, chitarrista e tastierista della band, ha commentato riguardo il tema generale delle canzoni che compongono il disco:
“Thematically, it reflects the reality of our current humanitarian situation. Existential dread pervades our existence. People have experience with real monsters in addition to facing our own mortality. These things are evident not only in metal culture, but greater culture as well. We touch upon all of this as well as the possibility of redemption and salvation from those terrors.”
Questa la tracklist:
1. The Dead World
2. The Lost Colony
3. The Remnant
4. The Calling
5. The Phantom Field
6. The Awakening
7. The Hollow
8. The Ruins (con Ryan Clark dei Demon Hunter)
9. The Curse
10. The Sacrament
Il primo singolo estratto dall'uscita, The Lost Colony, è ascoltabile qui sotto: