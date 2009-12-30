     
 
01/07/22
DEREK SHERINIAN
Vortex

01/07/22
AL DI MEOLA, JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, PACO DE LUCIA
Saturday Night in San Francisco

01/07/22
THUN
II

01/07/22
SEETHER
Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum [Deluxe Edition]

01/07/22
KLAUS SCHULZE
Deus Arrakis

01/07/22
MUNICIPAL WASTE
Electrified Brain

01/07/22
HORIZON IGNITED
Towards the Dying Lands

01/07/22
SAINT ASONIA
Introvert [EP]

01/07/22
CONJURER
Pathos

01/07/22
HAUNT
Windows of Your Heart

30/06/22
LACUNA COIL + MOONLIGHT HAZE
RUGBY SOUND FESTIVAL - LEGNANO (MI)

01/07/22
STEVE VAI
CASTELLO DI UDINE - UDINE

02/07/22
STEVE VAI
PIAZZA NAZARIO SAURO - MACERATA

03/07/22
STEVE VAI
TEATRO PETRUZZELLI - BARI

04/07/22
STEVE VAI
ULTRAVOX ARENA - FIRENZE

05/07/22
IGGY POP
PIAZZA SORDELLO - MANTOVA

05/07/22
STEVE VAI
ANFITEATRO DEL VITTORIALE - GARDONE RIVIERA (BS)

06/07/22
TREMONTI + GUESTS
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

07/07/22
IRON MAIDEN + AIRBOURNE + LORD OF THE LOST
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/22
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + NOTHING
IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA
MARCO MENDOZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''New Direction''
30/06/2022 - 11:41 (33 letture)

08/08/2010
Live Report
MARCO MENDOZA BAND
Nocelleto, 29/07/2010
30/12/2009
Live Report
MARCO MENDOZA BAND
Notti magiche...
 
30/06/2022 - 11:41
23/04/2022 - 12:12
ICONIC: il nuovo gruppo con Michael Sweet, Marco Mendoza e Joel Hoekstra debutta a giugno
16/02/2018 - 17:12
MARCO MENDOZA: disponibile un nuovo lyric video
19/01/2018 - 16:32
MARCO MENDOZA: ecco il video di 'Viva La Rock'
20/12/2017 - 10:24
MARCO MENDOZA: 'Viva La Rock' uscirà a marzo
19/09/2017 - 18:49
MARCO MENDOZA: cominciati i lavori sul prossimo album
30/06/2022 - 12:44
VORTEX OF END: guarda il video ufficiale di ''Cascades of Epiphanies''
30/06/2022 - 12:34
SPIRAL WOUNDS: i dettagli del debutto ''Shadows''
30/06/2022 - 12:11
HULDER: ascolta il nuovo EP ''The Eternal Fanfare''
30/06/2022 - 12:00
GRAVECRUSHER: i dettagli del nuovo EP ''Resurrection of Deathly Visions'', ascolta un brano
30/06/2022 - 11:54
PARAGON: dentro il nuovo chitarrista Yuri Franco
30/06/2022 - 11:47
HUMAN IMPACT: cancellate le date italiane causa Covid-19
30/06/2022 - 11:35
IN-SIGHT: è deceduto il cantante Andrea Pecora
30/06/2022 - 00:06
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE: tornano con il nuovo ''Children of the Great Extinction'' dopo dieci anni
29/06/2022 - 17:12
SVALBARD: firmano con Nuclear Blast Records
29/06/2022 - 17:06
GAEREA: ''Salve'' è il primo singolo dal nuovo ‘‘Mirage’’
 
