MARCO MENDOZA: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''New Direction''

Il bassista Marco Mendoza ha diffuso i dettagli del suo nuovo album New Direction, la cui data di pubblicazione è fissata per il 16 settembre 2022 tramite Mighty Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mnetre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Take It To The Limit
2. I Just Can’t Get Over You
3. Light It Up
4. Walk Next To You
5. Shoot For The Stars
6. All That I’m Living For
7. Free Ride
8. Can’t Explain It
9. Scream And Shout
10. New Direction
Inoltre è online il video ufficiale di Take it to the Limit.