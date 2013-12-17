THERION: posposta l'uscita del disco ''Leviathan II''

|
I symphonyc metaller svedesi Therion hanno annunciato, attraverso le proprie pagine social, di essere stati costretti a rinviare l'uscita del loro nuovo disco Leviathan II, dal 23 settembre al prossimo 28 ottobre. La causa del rinvio è da ricercarsi nei ritardi nella produzione dei vinili del disco.
Di seguito potete leggere le loro parole:
The Leviathan II release date has been postponed till the 28th of October. There are problems within the vinyl press industry and we can't get our vinyl ready on time. Therefore we need to postpone the release date.