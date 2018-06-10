OFDRYKKJA: al lavoro sul nuovo album, ascolta la nuova versione di ''Irrfärd''

|
Interagendo con il player seguente è possibile ascoltare Avfärd, brano dei blackster Ofdrykkja pubblicato oggi tramite AOP Records. Il brano è una nuova versione di Irrfärd, titletrack del disco pubblicato nel 2017.
Inoltre la band ha confermato di essere a lavoro sul nuovo album attraverso un breve comunicato:
Please note that this is a digital release only and not a part of the upcoming album.
The two main reasons for re-recording this song was first and foremost that we wanted to put something out there to all of you who have been waiting patiently for the new album.
Secondly, the guitars on the original version were recorded on a single channel on an iPad, using only it's built-in microphone. As a consequence of this, the audio quality is on par with a bowl of soup; in other words, not very good. We felt that it just didn't reach it's full potential in terms of atmosphere. Information regarding the upcoming album will follow shortly.Thank you for your patience.