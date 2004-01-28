NILE: Brad Parris lascia la band

I Nile
hanno comunicato la decisione di separarsi dal bassista e cantante Brad Parris
.
La dipartita di Parris
dalla band parrebbe dovuta alla volontà di dedicarsi maggiromente ad altri progetti musicali e alla propria famiglia, stando alle parole del gruppo statunitense:“Brad has been an exemplary band member of Nile since 2015, conducting himself at all times with professionalism and integrity. He is parting under the absolute best of terms to focus on other projects and family concerns. Our friendship and brotherhood remain as strong as ever, and we wish him only the best as he continues his musical journey in life.”
La formazione death metal è al lavoro per individuare un sostituto, con le eventuali candidature da inviare all'indirizzo "nilebassistaudition@gmail.com".
Ricordiamo che Karl Sanders
e compagni si fermeranno in Italia per tre date, come anticipato qui
.