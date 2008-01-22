ELUVEITIE: si separano da Michalina Malisz

|
Gli svizzeri Eluveitie hanno comunicato, attraverso i propri canali social, la separazione dalla ghirondista Michalina Malisz dopo sei anni insieme.
Di seguito potete leggere le sue parole:
Dear friends,
It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that my journey with Eluveitie has come to an end.
When I was invited by Chrigel to join Eluveitie on stage 6 years ago, I did not have the slightest idea what a beautiful, crazy and illuminating adventure it would be. I will be eternally grateful for this one-in-a-million chance I have been given by Eluveitie, first and forever as a fan, as well as a musician. For the trust, they put in me and for everything I learned along our journey. I am honored and privileged to have contributed to the phenomenon that Eluveitie constitutes.
Although my path branches off in a different direction than Eluveitie’s and I made the decision to leave the band, one thing is certain: I will continue playing the hurdy-gurdy and making music. You can expect news from me in this regard very soon!
Through the ebbs and flows of touring worldwide and creating music together, I grew and began to understand how I would wish for my future to unfold. My priorities evolved and are different now at the end of my 20s, than they were at the beginning, when I joined the adventure without hesitation. Now I want to work towards a more predictable lifestyle with a little bit less of heavy touring 😉, and pursue different facets of my musical career, including teaching the hurdy-gurdy and creation of original music.
We’re parting ways in the most peaceful manner - I will dearly miss Chrigel, Fabienne, Matteo, Jonas, Rafi, Alain, Kay and Nicole, our crew, and all the moments we shared. I genuinely wish them all the best and can not wait to see what’s to come for them!
And last but definitely not least - I would like to thank all our fans around the globe. For the love and support, you are showing us every day. For coming along this journey with Eluveitie. It means the world to us.
Where one chapter closes, an abundance of new ones opens.
For everything remains as it never was.
Qui invece quelle di Chrigel Glanzmann:
It's always hard to share messages like this. It's with tears in our eyes that we have to tell you that our Michalina will leave Eluveitie.
She's been part of our fellowship for the last six years and it's kind of impossible to us to imagine us without her... too many unforgettable moment's we've shared, too many cities we've seen, too many stages we've rocked and too much music we made together!
We do have to accept her desicion, of course, even though it's with a heavy heart.
We will miss her a lot, but still Michalina will always stay a part of the Eluveitie family in our hearts!
And the one thing we're happy about in all of this: Michalina will not stop playing music! Actually we already know a little something more than all you lucky bastards out there and all we can tell you is to stay tuned to be blown away!
We wish Michalina and her dear ones all the very best from all our hearts as well as a lot exciting experiences on her further musical paths! Lots of love, Micha!
Michalina's last concert with Eluveitie will be Rock Harz this Saturday, so we hope to see a lot of you joining the farewell party. See you!