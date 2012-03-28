CATALYST: dentro il roster di Non Serviam Records

|
La formazione tech death metal Catalyst ha comunicato attraverso le proprie piattaforme social di aver firmato un contratto discografico con l'etichetta Non Serviam Records che si occuperò della distribuzione del loro nuovo disco previsto per l'autunno del 2022.
Queste le parole della band:
We are proud to announce that our sophomore album will be released by the highly qualitative dutch record label Non Serviam Records !
Set to be released in fall 2022, this magnum opus will definitely mark a new chapter in the history of Catalyst. Being the result of years of hard work, it is with immense pleasure that we will work in synergy with this label.
Non Serviam Records is a house which always focuses on quality, with only a few releases per year, fully concentrating on each effort they put out. Therefore, we know that signing with them will perfectly match our expectations for this second opus, with a tailor-made experience for the band.
The whole Catalyst crew is thrilled to begin this new adventure with Non Serviam Records as we are convinced that the work provided by its runner Ricardo Gelok perfectly fits our artistic vision.
We can’t wait to share with you this epic and extreme journey throughout our new songs.
More information and music coming soon, so stay tuned to our pages !
Rimaniamo in attesa di dettagli riguardo la nuova release.