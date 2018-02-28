PARKWAY DRIVE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Darker Still''

|
La formazione metalcore Parkway Drive ha diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Darker Still, la cui data di pubblicazione è prevista per il prossimo 9 settembre tramite Epitaph.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Ground Zero
02. Like Napalm
03. Glitch
04. The Greatest Fear
05. Darker Still
06. Imperial Heretic
07. If a God Can Bleed
08. Soul Bleach
09. Stranger
10. Land of the Lost
11. From the Heart of the Darkness
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per il singolo The Greatest Fear.