08/07/22
ARDOURS
Anatomy of a Moment

08/07/22
SONUM
Visceral Void Entropy

08/07/22
CLEANBREAK
Coming Home

08/07/22
ALTARS
Ascetic Reflection

08/07/22
JOURNEY
Freedom

08/07/22
POWERWOLF
The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event (Live Album)

08/07/22
CROSSING RUBICON
Perfect Storm

08/07/22
DIO
Holy Diver - Super Deluxe Edition

15/07/22
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR
Souls of the Innocent

15/07/22
ORIANTHI
Live from Hollywood

07/07/22
IRON MAIDEN + AIRBOURNE + LORD OF THE LOST
BOLOGNA SONIC PARK - ARENA PARCO NORD - BOLOGNA

07/07/22
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT + NOTHING
IPPODROMO CAPANNELLE - ROMA

08/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 1
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

09/07/22
PHENOMEROCK FEST - 9 LUGLIO 2022
PHENOMENON OPEN AIR - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

09/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 2
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

10/07/22
CIRITH UNGOL + NIGHT DEMON + ANCILLOTTI
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

13/07/22
GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR + STEARICA
STUPINIGI SONIC PARK - NICHELINO (TO)

15/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 1)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

15/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 3
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

16/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 2)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA
ARTNAT: firmano con WormholeDeath Records e ristampano ''The Mirror Effect''
07/07/2022 - 00:10 (14 letture)

07/07/2022 - 00:10
ARTNAT: firmano con WormholeDeath Records e ristampano ''The Mirror Effect''
07/07/2022 - 00:19
BRING ME THE HORIZON: guarda il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo ''sTraNgeRs''
07/07/2022 - 00:09
NAZARETH: è deceduto l’ex-chitarrista e membro fondatore Manny Charlton
06/07/2022 - 18:30
ABADDON INCARNATE: ascolta il singolo ''Parasite''
06/07/2022 - 18:23
VANDEN PLAS: disponibile il video di ''Scarlet Flower Fields'' dal nuovo live album
06/07/2022 - 18:19
DEFACING GOD: annunciato il debutto ''The Resurrection of Lillith'', online un singolo
06/07/2022 - 18:10
REVOCATION: ecco i dettagli del nuovo album ''Netherheaven''. guarda un video
06/07/2022 - 12:48
PARKWAY DRIVE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Darker Still''
06/07/2022 - 09:48
BULLET-PROOF: guarda il video di ''No Future''
06/07/2022 - 09:44
HATRIOT: disponibile il video ufficiale di ''Horns & Halos''
06/07/2022 - 09:30
CATALYST: dentro il roster di Non Serviam Records
 
