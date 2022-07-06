ARTNAT: firmano con WormholeDeath Records e ristampano ''The Mirror Effect''

|
I portoghesi Artnat, capitanati da Manuel Cardoso dei Tantra, hanno firmato un contratto discografico con WormholeDeath Records.
Per la nuova etichetta, la band lusitana pubblicherà la ristampa dell’ultimo album, The Mirror Effect, in data 22 luglio 2022.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Riding the Edge of Darkness
2. Eternal Dance of Love
3. Return to OM
4. From Chaos to Beauty
5. A view from Above
6. Cosmic Machinery
7. The Mirror Effect
8. Celebration
9. The Dramatic Beauty of Life
10. The Complex Art of Creation
11. Finale