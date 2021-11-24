THE HU: ‘‘Rumble of Thunder’’ è il secondo album in studio

|
I mongoli The Hu hanno annunciato il loro secondo album in studio, Rumble of Thunder seguito di The Gereg del 2019.
Il disco uscirà il prossimo 2 settembre 2022 tramite Better Noise Music.
La tracklist è riportata qui sotto:
01. This is Mongol
02. YUT Hövende
03. Triangle
04. Teach Me
05. Upright Destined Mongol
06. Sell The World
07. Black Thunder
08. Mother Nature
09. Bii Biyelgee
10. Segee
11. Shihi Hutu
12. TATAR Warrior
Di seguito è riportata la prima parte del video del nuovo singolo estratto dal disco, Black Thunder: