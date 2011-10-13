     
 
ALICE COOPER: Nita Strauss lascia la band
12/07/2022 - 09:41 (159 letture)

Area
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 14.25.04
7
@Rob Fleming: Giusto e ripeto é UN LAVORO! Almeno da quelle parti lo é.
Rob Fleming
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 14.03.54
6
@Area: come si dice? Pecunia non olet. Nel caso non la critico mica.
Galilee
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 13.11.58
5
Who the fuck is Demi lovato?
Area
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 12.46.13
4
Spero che almeno Tommy Henriksen non lo molli!... con i Warlock era mitico!
Area
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 12.44.32
3
Peccato! Alice ha sempre avuto dei chitarristi eccellenti che avevano anche una certa presenza vedi i grandi Kane Roberts e Steff Burns... Nita era più che una bella presenza ma sarà rimpiazzata senza grossi problemi penso. @Rob Fleming: Malizia o no é comunque un lavoro
Ezio
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 12.35.25
2
Non credo che sarà un problema, probabilmente verrà rimpiazzato senza problemi
Rob Fleming
Martedì 12 Luglio 2022, 10.47.35
1
La butto là con malizia e senza alcun tipo di riscontro: Demi Lovato = money money money
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
08/07/2022
Live Report
ALICE COOPER + MICHAEL MONROE
Alcatraz Club, Milano (MI), 29/06/2022
06/12/2017
Live Report
ALICE COOPER
Alcatraz, Milano, 30/11/2017
18/10/2011
Live Report
ALICE COOPER + THE TREATMENT
Gran Teatro Geox, Padova, 13/10/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
12/07/2022 - 09:41
ALICE COOPER: Nita Strauss lascia la band
07/06/2022 - 16:42
ALICE COOPER: il concerto a Milano si sposta all'Alcatraz
30/01/2022 - 15:04
ALICE COOPER: al lavoro su due nuovi album in studio
06/01/2022 - 01:11
ALICE COOPER: il nuovo album è già in fase di registrazione
14/09/2021 - 13:27
ALICE COOPER: in Italia nel giugno 2022 con Michael Monroe
18/02/2021 - 19:54
ALICE COOPER: online un trailer di ''Detroit Stories'' con estratti di tutte le canzoni
04/02/2021 - 18:29
ALICE COOPER: presenta la clip di ''Social Debris'' dal prossimo disco
12/12/2020 - 10:43
ALICE COOPER: ecco ''Our Love Will Change the World'' dal nuovo album
13/11/2020 - 10:05
ALICE COOPER: online il singolo ''Rock & Roll'' dal nuovo album ''Detroit Stories''
11/11/2020 - 19:36
ALICE COOPER: ''Detroit Stories'' in uscita nel 2021
ULTIME NOTIZIE
12/07/2022 - 12:42
HARTMANN: ascolta il brano ''The Gun'' dal suo prossimo disco
12/07/2022 - 12:37
VICTORIA K: previsto per ottobre il nuovo disco ''Kore''
12/07/2022 - 12:21
AMKEN: a fine agosto il disco ''Passive Aggression'', ecco un brano
12/07/2022 - 10:31
TABOO: i dettagli del disco d'esordio della band con Ken Hammer dei Pretty Maids
12/07/2022 - 10:15
LOUDMOTHER: nuova band dalle ceneri dei Guinea Pig, debutto live a fine luglio
12/07/2022 - 10:07
DAVID LEE ROTH: ascolta l'inedita ''Pointing at the Moon''
12/07/2022 - 09:59
HAWKWIND: a settembre il nuovo live album ''We Are Looking In On You''
11/07/2022 - 13:55
KISS: confermata la data di stasera a Verona
11/07/2022 - 09:49
PESTILENT HEX: tutto il disco di debutto ''The Ashen Abhorrence'' in streaming
11/07/2022 - 09:39
TRAUMA (USA): diffusi i dettagli del nuovo album ''Awakening''
 
