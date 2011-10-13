ALICE COOPER: Nita Strauss lascia la band

|
La chitarrista statunitense Nita Strauss ha annunciato la sua separazione dalla band di Alice Cooper, rivelando che non prenderà parte al tour autunnale al seguito del leggendario shock rocker.
Inoltre, la Strauss ha spiegato come la sua band solista non suonerà nei festival programmati per quest'anno.
Queste le sue dichiarazioni:
“After this absolutely incredible run in Europe, it is bittersweet for me to let you guys know that I will not be joining the Alice Cooper band for the upcoming fall tour. I will also regretfully have to cancel the festival dates my solo band had planned for the rest of the year.
[...] The past eight years together has been the experience of a lifetime, and I could not be more grateful to Alice and Sheryl Cooper, Shep Gordon, the amazing band, crew and fans for welcoming me to all of your nightmare.
I don't know what the future will hold after this, but I am forever thankful.”
La chitarrista ha suonato con Alice Cooper dal 2014, quando ha preso il posto di un'altro volto femminile nella band del cantante di Detroit, Orianthi, che ha proseguito con la propria carriera solista.
Benchè attualmente non vi siano conferme ufficiali, pare che la musicista losangelina possa unirsi alla band dal vivo della cantante Demi Lovato, in uscita ad agosto con il nuovo album Holy Fvck tramite Island Records.
Attendiamo nuove informazioni.