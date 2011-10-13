ALICE COOPER: Nita Strauss lascia la band

12/07/2022 - 09:41 (159 letture)



Discutine con noi sul FORUM Simone "McCallon" Calloni 7 @Rob Fleming: Giusto e ripeto é UN LAVORO! Almeno da quelle parti lo é. 6 @Area: come si dice? Pecunia non olet. Nel caso non la critico mica. 5 Who the fuck is Demi lovato? 4 Spero che almeno Tommy Henriksen non lo molli!... con i Warlock era mitico! 3 Peccato! Alice ha sempre avuto dei chitarristi eccellenti che avevano anche una certa presenza vedi i grandi Kane Roberts e Steff Burns... Nita era più che una bella presenza ma sarà rimpiazzata senza grossi problemi penso. @Rob Fleming: Malizia o no é comunque un lavoro 2 Non credo che sarà un problema, probabilmente verrà rimpiazzato senza problemi 1 La butto là con malizia e senza alcun tipo di riscontro: Demi Lovato = money money money