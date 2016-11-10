EINHERJER: ecco ''Far Far North'' dal nuovo live album della band norvegese

|
I norvegesi Einherjer pubblicheranno per Napalm Records il loro nuovo live album Norse and Dangerous (Live... From the Land of Legends) in data 5 agosto 2022.
Il disco è statao registrato nel 2021 presso la città natale della band, Haugesund, nella contea di Rogaland in Norvegia.
Far Far North è il nuovo singolo scelto per anticiparne l'uscita ed è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist:
1. West Coast Groove
2. The Spirit of a Thousand Years
3. The Blood & The Iron
4. Kill the Flame
5. Nidstong
6. Stars
7. Mine Våpen Mine Ord
8. Nord & Ner
9. Spre Vingene
10. Ballad of the Swords
11. Dragons of the North
12. Ironbound
13. Far Far North