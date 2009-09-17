DIETH: David Ellefson lancia una nuova band death metal

|
I Dieth sono la nuova band death/thrash metal fondata da David Ellefson insieme all’ex-Entombed A.D. Guilherme Miranda (voce e chitarra) e all’ex-Decapitated Michał Łysejko (batteria).
Ellefson ha commentato:
“The three of us have all been recognized in our respective bands and careers but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in Dieth. In fact, the name itself is about dying to one's past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And that is a connection the three of us hold in common.”
Maciej Pieloch di MP Productions ha filmato per la band il video dedicato al singolo d’esordio, intitolato In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents ed ascoltabile di seguito: