ALLEN/OLZON: a settembre il nuovo album ''Army of Dreamers''

|
Gli Allen/Olzon, il progetto targato Frontiers Music Srl composto da Russell Allen, Anette Olzon, Magnus Karlsson e Anders Köllerfors, si apprestano a pubblicare il proprio secondo album, Army of Dreamers, in data 9 settembre 2022.
Il disco, prodotto da Karlsson, conterrà i seguenti undici pezzi:
01. Army of Dreamers
02. So Quiet Here
03. Out of Nowhere
04. A Million Skies
05. Carved Into Stone
06. All Alone
07. Look at Me
08. Until It's Over
09. I Am Gone
10. Are We Really Strangers
11. Never Too Late
Il primo singolo estratto dal disco, Army of Dreamers, è ascoltabile qui sotto: