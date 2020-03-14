WITHIN TEMPTATION: guarda il video di ‘‘Don’t Pray For Me’’

|
Don’t Pray For Me, il nuovo singolo che i Within Temptation hanno pubblicato una settimana fa, è ora accompagnato da un video ufficiale diretto da Jeb Hardwick.
La clip è visibile in fondo alla pagina. La cantante Sharon Den Adel ha commentato:
“Don't Pray For Me' strives against forcing beliefs and fears on to others and bears witness to being acceptive of everyone's own journey. It is an anthem about coming to terms with the fact that beliefs can be fluid, multiple or, frankly, different. The song is about allowing people to pursue their own destiny.”
Don’t Pray For Me è il quarto singolo che la band pubblica slegato dall'annuncio di un nuovo album in studio.