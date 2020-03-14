     
 
La copertina del singolo
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/07/22
SINNER
Brotherhood

15/07/22
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
The Beginning of the End

15/07/22
MANTAR
Pain is Forever and This is the End

15/07/22
ORIANTHI
Live from Hollywood

15/07/22
SICK N` BEAUTIFUL
Starstruck

15/07/22
PALACE (SWE)
One 4 the Road

15/07/22
BATTERING RAM
Second to None

15/07/22
ALAN PARSONS
From the New World

15/07/22
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR
Souls of the Innocent

15/07/22
PRIMAL FEAR
Primal Fear (Deluxe Edition)

CONCERTI

15/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 1)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

15/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 3
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

16/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 2)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

16/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 4
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA (RM)

17/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 3)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

17/07/22
GRIMA + ULTAR + BLOODY TYRANT
CAMPO SPORTIVO - RESIA (FVG)

19/07/22
TESTAMENT + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + HEATHEN
ROCK IN ROMA - ROMA

22/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 5
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/07/22
CRO-MAGS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

23/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 6
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA
WITHIN TEMPTATION: guarda il video di ‘‘Don’t Pray For Me’’
14/07/2022 - 00:22 (59 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/07/2022 - 00:22
WITHIN TEMPTATION: guarda il video di ‘‘Don’t Pray For Me’’
08/07/2022 - 09:45
WITHIN TEMPTATION: ascolta la nuova ''Don’t Pray For Me''
17/02/2022 - 12:19
WITHIN TEMPTATION: la nuova data del concerto con gli Evanescence
27/06/2021 - 00:02
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano la nuova ‘‘Shed My Skin’’ in collaborazione con gli Annisokay
02/12/2020 - 19:53
WITHIN TEMPTATION: online la clip di ''The Purge''
20/11/2020 - 19:27
WITHIN TEMPTATION: pubblicano oggi il nuovo singolo ''The Purge''
22/06/2020 - 19:45
WITHIN TEMPTATION: a settembre 2021 il recupero del tour con gli Evanescence
08/05/2020 - 19:42
WITHIN TEMPTATION: ascolta il singolo ''Entertain You''
27/04/2020 - 20:22
WITHIN TEMPTATION: il 30 aprile in streaming il live ''Black Symphony'' con l'orchestra
14/03/2020 - 12:09
WITHIN TEMPTATION: posticipato il tour europeo di aprile
