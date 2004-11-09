OBITUARY: annunciano i live ''Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting'' e ''Cause of Death – Live Infection''

15/07/2022 - 10:40 (100 letture)



Luca "Pez" Pezzetti 2 ...avrei preferito....materiale dell'epoca ...con murphy e watkins.... 1 Dischi epocali.. Speravo in un nuovo album