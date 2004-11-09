|
19/07/22
OBITUARY: annunciano i live ''Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting'' e ''Cause of Death – Live Infection''
15/07/2022 - 10:40 (100 letture)
I deathster Obituary hanno annunciato la pubblicazione di Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting e Cause of Death – Live Infection che saranno pubblicati tramite Relapse Records nei formati CD/LP e blu-ray/musicassetta il prossimo 26 agosto.
Le registrazioni video sono state realizzate da Lief Thomason nel 2020 mentre la produzione è a cura di Lief Thomason.
A lato sono disponibili le copertine mentre qui di seguito le tracklist:
Slowly We Rot – Live & Rotting
1. Intro
2. Internal Bleeding
3. Godly Beings
4. Til Death
5. Immortal Visions
6. Gates to Hell
7. Words of Evil
8. Suffocation
9. Intoxicated
10. Deadly Intentions
11. Bloodsoaked
12. Stinkupuss
13. Slowly We Rot
14.Redneck Stomp (Live) [Bonus Track]
15. Dethroned Emperor (Live) [Bonus Track]
16. A Dying World (Live) [Bonus Track]
Cause of Death – Live Infection
1. Infected
2. Body Bag
3. Chopped in Half
4. Circle of the Tyrants
5. Dying
6. Find the Arise
7. Cause of Death
8. Memories Remain
9. Turned Inside Out
10.Straight to Hell (Live) [Bonus Track]
11. Threatening Skies (Live) [Bonus Track]
12. By the Light (Live) [Bonus Track]
13. I’m in Pain (Live) [Bonus Track]
Le versioni in streaming sono disponibili già per l'ascolto.
2
...avrei preferito....materiale dell'epoca ...con murphy e watkins....
1
Dischi epocali.. Speravo in un nuovo album
