CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST: i Pestilence non si esibiranno al festival

|
La Eternal Rock Music Agency, un'agenzia di booking, ha annunciato che il concerto dei Pestilence previsto per la prossima settimana presso il Centro Sportivo di Sellero (BS) al Cernunnos Rock Fest è stato cancellato. Secondo l'agenzia, il motivo principale è legato a dei contratti non rispettati con gli organizzatori del festival.
Questo il comunicato:
Unfortunately, we decided to cancel the Pestilence (official) on the Cermunnos Rockfest what would take place next week in Italie. Unreliable promoters with a lot of lies and excuses, no payments, no flights, actually too much issues to mention is the only real reason to cancel this show.
Very sorry for all the Italian fans who wanted to see Pestilence, but we promise, the band will coming back to your country with some brand new shows in 2023.
Ludy Wetzl, Eternal Rock Agency