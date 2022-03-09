     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I Pestilence
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

15/07/22
SINNER
Brotherhood

15/07/22
ORIANTHI
Live from Hollywood

15/07/22
MANTAR
Pain is Forever and This is the End

15/07/22
...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD
XI - Bleed Here Now

15/07/22
BATTERING RAM
Second to None

15/07/22
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT
The Beginning of the End

15/07/22
SICK N` BEAUTIFUL
Starstruck

15/07/22
PALACE (SWE)
One 4 the Road

15/07/22
PRIMAL FEAR
Primal Fear (Deluxe Edition)

15/07/22
ALAN PARSONS
From the New World

CONCERTI

15/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 1)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

15/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 3
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

16/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 2)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

16/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 4
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA (RM)

17/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 3)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

17/07/22
GRIMA + ULTAR + BLOODY TYRANT
CAMPO SPORTIVO - RESIA (FVG)

19/07/22
TESTAMENT + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + HEATHEN
ROCK IN ROMA - ROMA

22/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 5
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/07/22
CRO-MAGS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

23/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 6
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST: i Pestilence non si esibiranno al festival
15/07/2022 - 16:06 (184 letture)

MH polemico
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 20.09.46
6
e via con le solite cialtronate all'italiana...
d.r.i.
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 16.59.57
5
Ufficialmente detto da fonti totalmente inaffidabili. Se comunque così fosse mi piacerebbe sapere chi sono i 9 pazzi che hanno dato fiducia a certi personaggi
angus71
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 16.57.26
4
ufficialmente venduti 9 biglietti per la prima giornata.
ManOwaL
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 16.38.02
3
In realtà non é la prima defezione, già cancellata l'esibizione della PFM.
angus71
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 16.37.55
2
saltata tutta la prima giornata
d.r.i.
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022, 16.27.00
1
E uno...comunicato leggero ma che fa capire tanto...basta vedere chi c'è dietro. Spero di sbagliarmi ma mi sa che è la prima di tante defezioni.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
15/07/2022 - 16:06
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST: i Pestilence non si esibiranno al festival
05/04/2022 - 10:56
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST: aggiunte altre due giornate al festival
09/03/2022 - 16:41
CERNUNNOS ROCK FEST: il Camunia Sonora presenta il nuovo festival e i dettagli delle giornate
ULTIME NOTIZIE
15/07/2022 - 11:53
VOYAGER: online il nuovo singolo ''Submarine''; nuovo live album in agosto
15/07/2022 - 11:41
AVELION: il video ufficiale di ''Bound to Blackness''
15/07/2022 - 11:07
REVEALING CHAOS: firmano con Elevate Records, ascolta il singolo ''Shifted Foundations''
15/07/2022 - 11:00
DISTURBED: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Hey You''
15/07/2022 - 11:02
BIRDS IN ROW: dettagli e singolo del nuovo ''Gris Klein''
15/07/2022 - 10:57
KEN MODE: ascolta ''But They Respect My Tactics'' dal nuovo ''Null''
15/07/2022 - 10:53
DES ROCS: disponibile l'inedita ‘‘Manic Memories’’
15/07/2022 - 10:52
KRISIUN: ecco il video ufficiale di ''Swords Into Flesh''
15/07/2022 - 10:48
ARCH ENEMY: online il video di ''In The Eye Of The Storm''
15/07/2022 - 10:39
ALICE COOPER: Kane Roberts rientra nella band dal vivo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     