19/07/22
EXCALIBUR
Volando Hacia el Infierno

22/07/22
PANZERFAUST
The Suns of Perdition Chapter III: The Astral Drain

22/07/22
KARL SANDERS
Saurian Apocalypse

22/07/22
SCAR FOR LIFE
Sociophobia

22/07/22
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT
Spirit Of Ecstasy

22/07/22
ARTNAT
The Mirror Effect [Reissue]

22/07/22
DREAMTIDE
Drama Dust Dream

22/07/22
WAKE
Thought From Descent

22/07/22
ZZ TOP
Raw

22/07/22
SHE BITES
Super Hero

16/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 2)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

16/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 4
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA (RM)

17/07/22
LUPPOLO IN ROCK (day 3)
PARCO EX COLONIE PADANE - CREMONA

17/07/22
GRIMA + ULTAR + BLOODY TYRANT
CAMPO SPORTIVO - RESIA (FVG)

19/07/22
TESTAMENT + EXODUS + DEATH ANGEL + HEATHEN
ROCK IN ROMA - ROMA

22/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 5
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

23/07/22
CRO-MAGS
CUEVA ROCK - CAGLIARI

23/07/22
ROMETAL 2022 - GIORNO 6
MAMMUT LIVE CLUB - ROMA

25/07/22
STEVE HACKETT
PIAZZA SANTISSIMA ANNUNZIATA - FIRENZE

26/07/22
SLIPKNOT
CASTELLO SCAGLIERO - VILLAFRANCA (VR)
LACUNA COIL: ''Comalies'' uscirà in una nuova versione per il ventennale
16/07/2022 - 10:39 (27 letture)

09/07/2022
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + MOONLIGHT HAZE
Rugby Sound Festival - Parco Isola Fluviale del Castello, Legnano (MI), 30/06/2022
16/11/2017
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + WEEPING SILENCE + DECLINE THE FALL
Aria Complex, Iklin, Malta, 10/11/2017
29/11/2016
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + FOREVER STILL + GENUS ORDINIS DEI
Palatenda, Pordenone, 26/11/2016
26/11/2014
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + MOTIONLESS IN WHITE + DEVILMENT
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 21/11/2014
12/07/2014
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Tra musica, bus, arancini e pignolata
26/06/2014
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + THE LAST FIGHT + NIGGARADIO
Le Capannine, Catania, 21/06/2014
13/02/07
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Parla Andrea
10/04/2004
Live Report
LACUNA COIL + NODE
Motion, Zingonia, 27/03/2004
28/12/2002
Intervista
LACUNA COIL
Parla Cristina Scabbia
 
16/07/2022 - 10:39
LACUNA COIL: ''Comalies'' uscirà in una nuova versione per il ventennale
10/05/2022 - 09:38
LACUNA COIL: un concerto con tutto ''Comalies'' a Milano
23/11/2021 - 12:15
LACUNA COIL: un concerto a Legnano a giugno
21/06/2021 - 15:42
LACUNA COIL: online la clip di ''Veneficium'' dal prossimo live album
15/05/2021 - 12:15
LACUNA COIL: guarda il live video di ''Apocalypse'' dal prossimo disco dal vivo
16/04/2021 - 18:01
LACUNA COIL: a giugno il nuovo live album
13/02/2021 - 15:08
LACUNA COIL: show in streaming il 27 febbraio per ''L'Ultimo Concerto''
21/07/2020 - 18:07
LACUNA COIL: annunciano l’evento streaming ''Black Anima - Live From The Apocalypse''
11/03/2020 - 16:37
LACUNA COIL: online il live video di ''Save Me''
21/02/2020 - 16:21
LACUNA COIL: una data con i Guano Apes a luglio
