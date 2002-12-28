LACUNA COIL: ''Comalies'' uscirà in una nuova versione per il ventennale

I nostrani Lacuna Coil
suoneranno il 15 ottobre 2022 al Fabrique
di Milano per festeggiare il ventennale del loro terzo album, Comalies
, uscito nel 2002 (qui
i dettagli).
Le celebrazioni si apriranno il giorno precedente, il 14 ottobre, con la pubblicazione di Comalies XX
, una nuova versione di Comalies
con brani riarrangiati e riregistrati.
Il disco arriverà nei negozi nei formati doppio CD, doppio LP in vinile bianco e in vinile nero e in un'edizione deluxe in doppio CD con artbook.
In tutti i formati saranno incluse la nuova versione del disco e l'album originale:
CD1:01. Swamped XX
02. Heaven's A Lie XX
03. Daylight Dancer XX
04. Humane XX
05. Self Deception XX
06. Aeon XX
07. Tight Rope XX
08. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter XX
09. Unspoken XX
10. Entwined XX
11. The Prophet Said XX
12. Angel's Punishment XX
13. Comalies XX
CD 2:01. Swamped
02. Heaven's A Lie
03. Daylight Dancer
04. Humane
05. Self Deception
06. Aeon
07. Tight Rope
08. The Ghost Woman And The Hunter
09. Unspoken
10. Entwined
11. The Prophet Said
12. Angel's Punishment
13. Comalies